Cases disposed from Dec. 7-11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1961-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, et al. v. Dequiece Newson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2037-B Ally Financial Inc. v. Sandro Perez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-218-B Discover Bank v. Don Trujillo Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-716-B Michael Brad Torres and Shawna Torres v. UNCBUD, LLC, doing business as The Bar, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1014-B Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. James Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1833-B U.S. Bank National Association, et al. v. Kimberly Robertson, et al., foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2018-2060-A TMK Technologies, LLC. v. The Nova Telephone Company, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-359-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group, LLC., et al. v. Justin M. Rumbaugh, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-773-CCL2 Bhavtikaben Patel v. Isaac Arroyo, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1581-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kelly Abernathy and Joey Abernathy, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-1640-CCL2 Topcat Oilfield Transport, LLC. v. Basic Energy Services, Inc., et al., suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
021478-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Service District No. 1 v. James Earl, et al., tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
022160-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mele C. Farrell, et al., tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff