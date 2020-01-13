Cases disposed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-7-B Simply Funding LLC v. 2BFam LLC, doing business as Booshay’s Bayou Cafe and Brett Edmonds, individually, foreign judgment, all other dispositions
2019-1480-CCL2 State of Texas v. $67,433.25 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2278-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of WebBank, also known as Prosper Funding LLC v. Jason Smith, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021595-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Raymond Lewis Johnson, et al., tax, default judgment
021736-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Anthony Wayne Murphy, et al., tax, default judgment