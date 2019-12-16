Cases disposed from Dec. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-337-B Evelyn Walker, as the administrator of the estate of Willie Mae Denton, deceased v. Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, is assumed common name, Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC, Havencare Management Services LLC, and Scott Davis, administrator, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1431-B Rosa Rodriguez Palacios v. Jason Andrew Baker and Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2109-B Premier Pressure Pumping LLC v. Frost Bank, writ of garnishment, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1815-B Midland Funding LLC v. Dr. Guy Waldron, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-709-A Thomas Mitchell and Lucienda Crook v. East Texas Bridge Inc. and Donald Glenn Spence, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1637-A Bowles Energy Inc. v. Vintage Services LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1048-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Feliciano Hernandez, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1454-A Discover Bank v. Jana G. Erwin, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1516-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Drina Russell, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1672-A Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Compass Bank, doing business as BBVA Compass, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1745-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Federick Barton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1847-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rachel Harden, in re: 2703 Balsam St., Longview, TX 75605, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1871-A Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A v. Jimmie Cox, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-1944-A Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Cynthia Gray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2033-A American Express National Bank v. Bank of America, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2078-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Charles Phelps, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2240-A Patterson Motors of Longview Inc., doing business as Patterson Nissan of Longview v. Texas Farm Bureau and Jaleah Fields, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2204-H State of Texas v. Emett Dane Monroe, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-1893-CCL2 Linda Sanford v. Albert Cody Goss, BP America Production Co. and BP America Inc., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2017-2506-CCL2 Deborah Collop and Steven Collop v. Randy Lee Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-700-CCL2 U.S. Bank Trust NA, as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2018-PM7 v. Robert McKee, Phyllis McKee, and/or all occupants of 5198 FM 2207, Kilgore, TX 75662, breach of contract, direct verdict or judgment notwithstanding the verdict
2018-916-CCL2 Carnisha Mathis v. Eric Hood and Michael Hood, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-996-CCL2 Odis Rushing, individually and as representative of the estate of Alkendrick Rushing, deceased; Wynnda Bodley, Darion Rushing, Tameca Martin, as parent and next friend of a minor child; Angie Hundley, individually, as representative of the estate of Shanice Rushing, deceased, and as next friend of minor children v. Crusto LLC, damages, agreed judgment
2018-1566-CCL2 Evanston Insurance Co. v. Spartan Sands LLC and Spartan Trucking LLC, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1587-CCL2 State of Texas v. $5,960.34 U.S. currency, 1 gold iPhone S with black case, 1 silver Samsung Duo with clear case, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-1722-CCL2 TD Bank USA NA, as successor in interest to Target National Bank v. Cindy K. Hefner, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2176-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, other civil, agreed judgment
021750-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Deborah Ann Burke, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff