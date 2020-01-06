Cases disposed from Dec. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-1697-A Wade Mannin Hooper v. Eretta LaShawn Lewis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-778-CCL2 Brandy Burnette v. Rondal Paul Spencer, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-977-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, assignee of Prosper Funding LLC, also known as WebBank v. Cory Ballman, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2009-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Ronald Jones, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1593-CCL2 Autovest LLC, assignee of GFC Lending LLC v. Daniel Heichelheim, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1821-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kenneth C. Plasterer III, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1963-CCL2 Kristina Hopkins v. Pamela Livingston, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2211-CCL2 Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC Inc. v. Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles, other civil, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2407-CCL2 Loop 281 Investments LLC v. Utica National Insurance Co. of Texas, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff