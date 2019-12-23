Cases disposed from Dec. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-582-B Melea R. Grinnell, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Ronnie H. Lee, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-2231-B Cruz Mendez and Advanced Roofing Services Inc. v. Eduardo Orocio, other civil, all other dispositions
2019-932-A Discover Bank v. Earl Johnson, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1063-A FleetCor Technologies Operating Co. LLC v. Tanner LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1095-A Bank of America NA v. Randall Ervin Scott Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1491-A Payton Cox v. Phillip Brandon Strait and United Built Homes LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1959-A Triad Financial Services Inc., servicer for Justice Federal Credit Union v. Rena Ham Copeland, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1985-A Bancorp Bank v. Michael Reed Clark, concerning NJ-27 Lake Cherokee, Longview, Gregg County, Texas 75603, under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-2154-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Gary Collins and Vicky Collins, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-110-CCL2 Nancy M. Butler v. Javen Cavazos M.D., Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Longview LLC, doing business as Oceans Behavioral Hospital, Oceans Acquisition Inc., damages, agreed judgment
2017-1507-CCL2 Roger Claxton v. The Charles Morgan Group LP and Bej Roofing LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1331-CCL2 Crystal Smelley, as next friend of a minor v. Richard Langford, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-354-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corp. v. the known and unknown heirs at law of William A. Penny, foreclosure of lien, all other dispositions
2019-502-CCL2 Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of LendingClub Corp. v. Henry Evans, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-613-CCL2 Guillermo Arreola, as next friend of two minors v. Auto Club County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1198-CCL2 State Farm Bank v. Michael Clark, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1300-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4, a DE statutory trust v. Mary H. Vu, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1490-CCL2 Chaquita Hall v. Sarah Harman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-1644-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Comenity Bank Lane Bryant retail v. Rachel Roberts, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1723-CCL2 Longview Underground Utility Supply LLC v. Construction Concrete Trades LLC and Liborio Soto, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1786-CCL2 Ideal Credit Union v. Troy D. Jarrell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
020880-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. CCI East Texas Upstream LLC, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021431-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. David Michael Chandler, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021499-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Willie Marie Deskus, tax, agreed judgment
021620-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Charles E. Dudley, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021803-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Spur of the Moment LLC, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021946-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jorge Juarez, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021952-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joye W. Moore, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021953-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Margery N. Peet, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021954-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Howard L. Burris, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021955-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Yvonne Fishburn Julian, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021956-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Joseph James Bonney, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions