Cases disposed from Dec. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2231-B Julie Rivers v. Allstate Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2370-B Bert Scott v. Micah Trumond Armstrong, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1179-B Discover Bank v. Clint E. Pannell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1532-B Synchrony Bank v. James Bonner, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1820-B Discover Bank v. Rhodora S. Bunch, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1848-B Discover Bank v. Emma Torres, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2151-B Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Deborah Townsend and Mike Townsend, suit on account, agreed judgment
2016-732-A Keith Damone Covington v. Rodney Lee Fry, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-2272-A Maria Arriaga v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1012-A Intertek Asset Integrity Management Inc. v. Ifab Industrial LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1103-A American States Insurance Co., subrogee of George Roskos v. Fredrick Dewon Martin, breach of contract, default judgment
2206-H State of Texas v. Erral Jones, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2208-H Sherley Holt v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-879-CCL2 Pamela Padgett v. Highland Pines Nursing Home G.P. Inc., Highland Pines Nursing Home Ltd. and Highland Pines SNF Ltd., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1211-CCL2 Danielle Lamb, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Anthony Hopkins, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1919-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Marianne Bradley, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-1951-CCL2 Larissa Jones v. Charlene Hopson, damages, cases dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2122-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Samuel Sanchez, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-657-CCL2 Nelia Jernigan v. Ford Motor Co., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1334-CCL2 National DCP LLC v. Kara E. Clark, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-1614-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jurusha A. Walton, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2189-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,861 U.S. currency, J.C. Higgins model 101.25 .410 gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson model 916 12-gauge shotgun, model RG 14 .22 caliber revolver pistol, Interarm model PPH .380 caliber pistol and ammo, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021626-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Dean B. Cooper, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021698-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector Lopez Campos, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021889-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. J.T. Hoyte, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021907-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. NMC Properties LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021951-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jimmy L. Johnson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021957-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Edward D. Corzine, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021958-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Tyson Woods Jr., et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021959-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, White Oak ISD v. Yvonne Pasche White, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021960-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, city of Gladewater, White Oak ISD v. Scott Key Wood, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021961-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, White Oak ISD, et al. v. Sue Howell Roberts, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021962-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Moore Knox Hutchings, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021963-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, White Oak ISD v. Peter Humphries McKenzie, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021964-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Shannon Croucher, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021965-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Christopher Lee Boles, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021966-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, White Oak ISD v. Thrasher Family Partnership Ltd., et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021967-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles L. Shaw, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
021968-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Annie Green Rodgers, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions