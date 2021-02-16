Cases disposed from Feb. 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2319-H State of Texas v. Raquel Cook, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1288-A Chairo Harris v. Pamela Joy Johnson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1583-A Longview Medical Center, L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melinda West, suit on account, default judgment
2020-1881-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Michael Todd Lucas and Frog Team Services, LLC., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2112-A Patrice Morin-Resch v. Lise Morin Cope, et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2186-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, et al. v. Jerry Longmire, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-80-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Labella Williams, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-136-CCL2 Bank of American, N.A. v. Beverly R. Reeves, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-403-CCL2 Shawna Pyle, et al. v. Michael Taylor Peralez, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-818-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Denise Alexander, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1100-CCL2 Elizabeth Clark Ward v. Donald H. Carter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1165-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Monte Wallace and Denise Wallace, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1373-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC., et al. v. Gaye Allen, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1710-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jeanie Dowell, suit on account, default judgment
021020-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Kevin Gardner, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021733-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Kevin Donnell Gross, also known as Kevin Donnell Gross, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021988-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Dan Watts, et al., tax, all other dispositions
022133-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Christopher Joe Wren, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022157-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Four Daughters Corporation, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff