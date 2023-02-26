Cases disposed from Feb. 13-17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1585-B Terry Rice v. Union Standard Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1367-B Safeway Insurance Company as subrogee of Sunni Spraggins v. Sheree Chardonn Jackson, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-2307-A Calvin Taylor v. Brookshire Grocery Company and Gladewater Retail Partners LTD., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-541-A Palmetto Services LLC. v. Bighorn Construction and Reclamation LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-1047-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Glenda Stewart, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1507-CCL2 Ring & Pinion Service Inc. doing business as Randy S. Worldwide Automotive v. F&W 4x4 Holdings LLC. doing business as Longview Drive Shaft & 4x4 Shop et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1507-CCL2-1 Kevin R. Curbo v. F&W 4x4 Holdings LLC. doing business as Longview Drive Shaft & 4x4 Shop et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2022-2010-CCL2 Finance of America Reverse LLC. v. Mary A. Beall et al., foreclosure of lien, default judgment