Cases disposed from Feb. 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-52-B Ruben Martinez v. Anthony Charles Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-257-B Discover Bank v. Marcos Cadenas, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1894-A Discover Bank v. Kimberly Rochelle Eubanks, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1982-A Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Brian K. Thompson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-2126-A In Re: Peachtree Settlement Funding, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
2421-H State of Texas v. Gray Hays, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1492-CCL2 Stephanie Myers v. Manu Sohal and Manmohan Singh, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1087-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Michele L. Gilbreath, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1958-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Todd McGuire, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-48-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Lindsey Dee Melson and Samuel Brooks Melson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-90-CCL2 Jessica King v. Metalogic Inspection Services LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment