Cases disposed from Feb. 20-24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2193-A OneMain Financial Group LLC. v. Robert L. Parsons, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1621-A Diana Kay Gallegos v. Eric Allen Rubio, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1777-A Holly Ann Cotton v. Velocity Investments LLC., bill of review, agreed judgment
2022-687-A Miguel Basaldua Jr. v. Vera Ford, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2023-286-A Texas Department of Public Safety v. Mendy Cole, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-743-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Kenneth Williams et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1357-CCL2 Deborah Lawson v. Heidi Stump and David Britt and Rachel Shuler, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1417-CCL2 Robert Hampton and Marilyn Hampton v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil, agreed judgment
2022-1581-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bob Bueche, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-1915-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Kristi Lynn McAdams, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-116-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Mathew A. Corbett, breach of contract, all other dispositions
021974-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kathy Lynn Stauss, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff