Cases disposed from Feb. 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2120-B Jan Freeman v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-1276-B Discover Bank v. Sharon Vannote and Donald C. Vannote, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1402-B Mall At Longview LLC v. Subway Real Estate LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1667-B Discover Bank v. Randall J. Houser, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1717-B Discover Bank v. Jimmy Coby, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-142-B Armando Gracia Martinez v. Steven W. Johnson and Arlander F. Buford, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1678-A Rocio Ramos v. Myriam Barrios, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1966-A Tommy Lee Williams v. Barbara Browning Barber, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2165-A Andrea Causey et al. v. Matt C. Hipke MD et al., medical malpractice, all other dispositions
2021-1764-A Murketha Mooty v. Panda Restaurant Inc. doing business as Panda Express, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1908-A Brenda Wynn and Kendra Simmons v. Bethany Joy Lawrenson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2228-A Medline Industries Inc. v. Stebbins SNF LLC et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2235-A American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc. doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Gabriel Vazquez doing business as D&G Roofing, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-39-A Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Judy Duvall, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2426-H State of Texas v. Sara Pitzer, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1226-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. David Chandler, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
022032-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Commodore Acquisitions LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022258-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kimberly Trimmel et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022379-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Philip E. Townsend et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff