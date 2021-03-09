Cases disposed from Feb. 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-160-B In reference to the Nolte 2007 Irrevocable Trust, appointment of successor trustee, final judgment after non-jury trial
2321-H State of Texas v. A’Christian Kelley, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-110-A TD Auto Finance, LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Hunter R. Kramer, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1457-A Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Leila Thompson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2331-A Citizens Bank v. Geomeg Energy, LP., et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, agreed judgment
2016-1567-CCL2 Pamela Chain, individually and as representative for the estate of Paul Larry Chain II, et al. v. Union Pacific Railroad Company, et al., damages, agreed judgment
2017-1530-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jeanecia Lynette Haley, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-764-CCL2 TD Auto Finance, LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Jennifer K. Hall, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1595-CCL2 Kara Curfman, et al. v. Jonathan E. Bridges, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1919-CCL2 State of Texas v. Leslie Lorraine Garza, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2264-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ronald Curtis McGee, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2403-CCL2 Jeanie Maples v. Brookshire Grocery Company, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-433-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Gail Tennison, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-505-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Colleen C. Kelly, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-761-CCL2 Steven Garrison v. East Texas Kidney Specialists P.A., Rajiv Vij, MD and Walgreen Co., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1486-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Jennie Shephard and the unknown heirs of Ray Scott May, et al., suit to remove cloud from title, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-2164-CCL2 Becky Holexa, individually and as representative of the estate of Kenneth Holexa Jr. v. Traci Lynn Johnson and Hegan Leigh Bridges, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021665-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Glenda Marjorie Howie, tax, default judgment
021823-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Nancy Griffin, tax, default judgment
021831-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Tommy Evans doing business as Evans Welding Service, tax, default judgment
022062-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jose A. Gonzalez Jr., tax, default judgment
022155-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Santiago Dominiguez Hernandez, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff