Cases disposed from Feb. 27-March 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-377-A East Texas Bridge Inc. v. Robert Beverly et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2016-A Bank of America N.A. v. Tony R. Bell, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-2062-A Discover Bank v. Willie M. Leaks, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-163-A American Airlines Federal Credit Union v. Kyle M. Hill, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-192-A Discover Bank v. Lillian Lindsey, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-130-CCL2 Jennifer Lynn Nolen v. Ashley Nicole Hart and Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2329-CCl2 Micah Seth Hesley v. Carlotta L. Kirkpatrick, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-734-CCL2 Cody DeJong v. Hayden White, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1187-CCL2 Regions Bank et al. v. Stone Works Floor To Ceiling LLC. et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-495-CCL2 Unique Insurance Company et al. v. Union Pacific Railroad Company and Texas Iron & Steel LLC., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-946-CCL2 Scottie Brooks v. Gene Edwin Carter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1082-CCl2 David Wootten et al. v. Longview SNF Operations LLC. doing business as Treviso Transitional Care and Stonegate Senior Living LLC., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1131-CCL2 Tommy Finklea v. City of Longview and Rolin McPhee et al., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1486-CCL2 Mall at Longview LLC. v. MGP Longview Inc., lease agreement, default judgment
2022-1514-CCL2 Rick Tatum v. Juan Aguilar, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1901-CCL2 James Hurley v. Central Title Company, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1913-CCL2 Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC. et al. v. Randy Lott, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
022373-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Faheem Shams et al., tax, default judgment
022389-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vincente C. Aguilar et al., default judgment
022424-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. Vintage Services LLC., tax, all other dispositions
022438-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Williams et al., tax, default judgment
022470-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Salter Construction LLC., tax, default judgment
022553-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John A. Gamel et al., tax, default judgment