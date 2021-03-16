Cases disposed from Feb. 28 to March 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2323-H State of Texas v. Whitney Messier, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-319-A Ashley Kent v. Edward Warner, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-314-A Stanley Hagan v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2017-1652-CCL2 State of Texas v. Maxim Espana Medina, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-284-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anitrius Laria Glover, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2246-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jimmy Lee Washington, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2270-CCL2 TD Auto Finance, LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial, v. Theresa Varnado, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-888-CCL2 State of Texas v. LaTashia Gardner, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1683-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dundria Lashae Henderson, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1910-CCL2 State of Texas v. Michael Jessie Pineda, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1911-CCL2 State of Texas v. Nancy Jean Steddum, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1912-CCL2 State of Texas v. Raymond Joshua Stone, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, agreed judgment
2019-1917-CCL2 State of Texas v. Raymond Joshua Stone, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, agreed judgment
2020-858-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jennifer Payne and Kyle Payne, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-1151-CCL2 K. v. Carl Davis Jr., Undefeated Tribe Operating Company, LLC, Undefeated Tribe Longview, LLC and Crunch Franchising, LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1493-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lionel Greer Jr. and Denzel Jamal Louis, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-1659-CCL2 Texana Bank, NA v. ETEX Environmental LLC, Melvin Lee Allen, Sherry Lee Allen and Wesley Melvin Allen, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-1910-CCL2 Baxter Packaging, LLC v. 7 S Packing, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2069-CCL2 State of Texas v. Johnathan Gaines Harris, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2071-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Wade Warren, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2073-CCL2 State of Texas v. Billie Donnette Edmiston, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2075-CCL2 State of Texas v. Walter Rual Chavers, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-39-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tracy Drury, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-78-CCL2 State of Texas v. Juanita Jazmin Luna, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-80-CCL2 State of Texas v. Quintarus Montrez Newsome, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff