Cases disposed from Feb. 6-10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1184-B Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al. v. Vincent Bradley and Annie Dixon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1927-B Sheri Whitington v. Woodland Hills Baptist Church, damages, agreed judgment
2018-2426-A Bank of America N.A. v. Bennie J. Garrett, Sharon Lewis Garrett, et al., foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2205-A Lisa Jones v. Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1189-A Andrea Jeffery v. Dawn Procell Clark, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1303-A PCA Acquisitions v. Nicole I. Sterling, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-1745-A Kiora Johnson v. Kevin Don Sprouse, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1935-A Lessley Services LLC. v. Efficient-Energy Partners LLC., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1464-CCL2 Jorge Castro et al. v. Jose Cedillo and Cap Tech Services LLC., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1548-CCL2 Brian Philip Kernan v. Joel Lara Cadena and MKS Services LLC., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-13-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cheyne D. Washington, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2023-41-CCL2 Sue N. Deyke v. Arlo Elmer Deyke, other civil, all other dispositions
020474-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services No. 01 v. Addie Clemons, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022071-CCl2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Reginald Crumby also known as Reginald Matthew Crumby et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022578-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mona Megginson et al., tax, all other dispositions