Cases disposed from Feb. 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1200-B Cintas Corporation No. 2 v. Specialty Coils LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1741-B Natalie Anderson v. Christi Arnold Jones and Bosto Scientific Corporation, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2114-B Kalyn Entzel v. Eric Landon Blanks, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2054-B Community Loan Servicing LLC v. Wendy Combs and Kenneth Jackson Knight II, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2018-1039-A Patti S. Racicot v. Julio Cesar Banvelos Jr., damages, all other dispositions
2019-312-CCL2 Courtney Smith v. Shamonika Christine Carr, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2326-CCL2 Larry Michael Morgan v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1689-CCL2 Nationstar Mortgage LLC doing business as Champion Mortgage Company v. the unknown heirs at law of Bennie F. Ingram, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
021467-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Wanda Lewis, tax, all other dispositions
021610-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Jim Harper et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022010-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Vernon Woods et al., tax, all other dispositions
022016-CCL2, Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Project Living Waters as trustee of the Martin Trust, tax, all other dispositions
022268-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Melissa Ann Thompson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff