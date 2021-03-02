Cases disposed from Feb. 7 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1483-B Danielle Dillingham v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2050-B Ruben Martinez v. Khawajas Fortune Inc., et al., lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2312-H State of Texas v. Kenneth Thomas, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-104-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, v. Barbara Wyatt and Joe Wyatt, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-177-A American Express National Bank v. William R. Box, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2267-A Bank of America, N.A., v. John D. Hughes, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2353-A Cesar Alexander Cardenas and Cesar Cardenas Medrano, et al. v. Isrrael Vazquez-Munoz, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff