Cases disposed from Feb. 17 to 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-1016-B Katrece Hill v. Nicholas Turner, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1269-B Timothy Wiseman v. Longview Cable Television Co. Inc. and James Patrick Laramore, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-194-B-1 Keli Touchstone, individually and as representative of the estate of Thomas Harper Jr., deceased, and as next friend for four minor children v. Matthew Dennard and Lacy Anne Dennard, property damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1427-B Kevin and Pamela Wittmayer v. Brianda Maria Coronado, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2227-H State of Texas v. Austin Ray Reichert, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2229-H ex parte Curtis Walter, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1596-A Latoya Addison, individually and as next friend for three minors v. Mac Transportation Ltd., LLP, doing business as Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. and Roberto Ledesma Parra, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1818-A Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Holly Ann Cotton, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2108-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Molly J. Murdoch, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2294-A Discover Bank v. Rudolph E. Maldonado, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2348-A Discover Bank v. Christi M. Modisette, breach of contract, default judgment
2017-1525-CCL2 State of Texas Timothy Denerrio Roy, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-179-CCL2 Adrian Roach and Juliet Roach, individually and as next friend for a minor and Jocelyn Salaises v. Nidia Medrano, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1785-CCL2 CACH LLC v. Chandra Fountain, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2478-CCL2 Welch Funeral Home and R. Blake Cammack v. “John Doe” 1 — 10, arbitration, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-104-CCL2 Collie Hill v. Reynolds & Kay Ltd. and Stephen W. Davis, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-889-CCL2 State of Texas v. Marcia Childs and Jason Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1768-CCL2 State of Texas v. 2007 Blue BMW 650I, VIN WBAEK13577CN84089, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-2145-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Antonio Arellano, suit on account, default judgment
021971-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Yesenia Aguilar, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff