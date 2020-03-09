Cases disposed from Feb. 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-1091-B Steven Hawthorne and David Tubbs v. Arianna Martinez and National General Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-823-B Russell T. Turner v. Southwest Collateral Recovery LLC, petition to conduct deposition under Rule 202, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1008-B Halie Curlee v. Rene Rivera-Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1420-B Alel Price v. Carlos A. Acosta and Carlos H. Acosta, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1607-B Alte Marie Rateliff, Scottie Ray Tutor, Kerry Cheek, Andrew Hastings, Audrey Bowen and Melinda Tarver, as next friend of a minor v. Christian Nicole Cravens and Michael Eugene Kellogg, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2195-B Discover Bank v. Dominic Sanfilippo, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-370-A Tiffany Diane Chennault v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after nonjury trial
2230-H State of Texas v. Timothy Robinson, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2018-1267-CCL2 Jonathan Wells v. William Robert Eason, doing business as Bargain Storage-Texas LLC, formerly known as Bargain Storage-North Longview LLC, and Loren Darrell Shaw, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-686-CCL2 Ally Financial Inc. v. Stephen R. Loveless, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-979-CCL2 Titan Oil and Gas Consultants LLC v. David W. Willis, injunction, final judgment
2019-1211-CCL2 Victor D. Dunn v. State Office of Risk Management Texas Workers Compensation Commission and Dan Shouse, workers’ compensation, all other dispositions
2019-1277-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Bailey L. Cooper, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1564-CCL2 Patricia Griffin v. Christus Trinity Clinic, wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1770-CCL2 Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. v. James B. Lee III, individually and doing business as JBL Electric Co. Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2105-CCL2 Intertek Asset Integrity Management Inc. v. R.C.E. Industrial LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2149-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Anne Mangrum, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2157-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Margaret Thompson, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2256-CCL2 Salvatore Capaldo v. John Stinson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2290-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Stacie L. Benefield, breach of contract, default judgment
021998-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jeremy M. Cuba, tax, agreed judgment