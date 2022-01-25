Cases disposed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2074-B Eddie Alexander Sr. v. Joshua Adam Croley and Jose Angel Becerra, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1957-B Mall at Longview LLC v. Haya Care LLC, lease agreement, default judgment
2019-1220-A Antonia Orosco Campa v. John Michael Baughn and Get Moving & Storage LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1708-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Shemeca King, suit on account, agreed judgment
2021-1081-CCL2 Ari Eschenfelder v. Cheyenne Donovan, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1641-CCL2 Mary A Gideon and Austen L. Gideon et al. v. William Rotzler MD, medical malpractice, agreed judgment
2021-1785-CCL2 Discover Bank v. George M. Henson Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2088-CCL2 Dawn Eaves v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2109-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Jazmine Marie Cooley and Summer Leann Cooley, breach of contract, default judgment