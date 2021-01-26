Cases disposed from Jan. 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-782-A Wayne Wolters, et al. v. Longview Medical Center, L.P., et al., medical malpractice suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-970-A Amber Dillard v. Nancy Gonzalez-Mota, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2161-A Ruby Nell Tennison v. Jaime Antonio Torres-Lara, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2288-A Woolley Tool Inc. v. Peak Fishing Services, LLC., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2336-CCL2 Toyota Motor Credit Corporation v. Billy W. McFadden aka Billy Wayne McFassen, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-787-CCL2 Brookelyn Mershawn, et al. v. Martin Rios De La Hoya, et al., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1529-CCL2 Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Inc. v. Advantage Roofing Company Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-282-CCL2 Dustin Fincher v. Solomon James Morris, David Eric Daniels and Lutishia Ward, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-884-CCL2 UNIFUND CCR Partners assignee of CitiBank v. Capital One, N.A., writ of garnishment, agreed judgment
2020-1379-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. v. Christopher Pruitt, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1898-CCL2 MGA Insurance Company v. Vivalyn Washington, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-2024-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Stacey N. Willoughby and Cory L. Hampton, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2304-CCL2 Riddle’s Dehi & Chemical Service, LLC. doing business as E&P Services Group v. Baker Petrolite, LLC., suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
021852-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Luis Ramirez, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff