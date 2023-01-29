Cases disposed from Jan. 16 through 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-421-B Curtis Wayne Allen v. Darrin Michael Jackson and Pratt Logistics LLC. doing business as Corrugated Logistics LLC., malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1542-B Phyllis Jordan v. PDQ Logistics LLC. et al., auto personal injury/ damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1811-B Daniel Boyle v. Donald Lindley and Bruce Miller, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-543-B Denise Schelling, Kathleen Nelson and Dana Bell v. Kimberly Gordon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1400-B Discover Bank v. Jerry W. Roberson, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-622-A Gloria Holland v. WRP Trucking LLC., Katina Mauldin et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1279-A Tamie J. Tryon v. Joe Russell Vance and Brad Morris Electric Company Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-76-A Gainsco Inc./Raymundo Castro v. Stephanie Davis and Nicholas Fredenburg, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2022-1602-A Discover Bank v. Makyra Motley, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1869-A LVNV Funding LLC. v. Brian Burket, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1849-CCL2 Asia Rosandra Sheppard v. Pamela Pevoto Robertson, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1266-CCL2 Tamika Griffin-Gipson v. Walmart Inc. et al., property damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-659-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jamie Hope Sturrock et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1711-CCL2 Court Apartments Management LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1885-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. et al. v. Shonna M. Barlow, breach of contract, agreed judgment
022526-CCL2 Longview ISD, city of Longview, Gregg County v. Stone Works also known as J Stone Enterprises Inc., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff
022567-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Jerri Beth Palmer et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022586-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lupita Brennan et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff