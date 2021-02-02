Cases disposed from Jan. 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2310-H State of Texas v. Lasaraha Allen, habeas corpus (adult), final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1683-A NewRez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Artee Sharper, et al., agreement, default judgment
021612-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Carolyn Coleman Starling, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021834-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Dennis L. Carlson, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021863-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Ivan G. Williams, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial