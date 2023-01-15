Cases disposed from Jan. 2 through 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1058-B Dominic Betts v. McCoy Corporation doing business as McCoy's Building Supply et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1655-B Walgreen Co. et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-2265-B Sand Express v. Echo Transportation LLC. doing business as USFS Industrial LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-1226-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. v. Gene Harrell, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1414-B Discover Bank v. Werner A. Zukowski, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1565-B In Re: Robert M. Griffin Jr., testamentary trust, petition of removal of trustee in probate matters, default judgment
2022-1583-B On Deck Capital Inc. v. Best Friends Adult Activity Center Inc. and Stephanie Royal, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-1737-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Robert K. Barton, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-588-A Lou Ann Stout v. Jeremy Scott Fuqua Jr., JSF Consulting LLC. and Professional and Technical Software Solutions Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1596-A Bobby Tripp v. McCoy Corporation doing business as McCoy's Building Supply, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2214-A Deborah Powell v. Jose Sanchez, damages, all other dispositions
2022-480-A Northwest Longview Investments LLC. v. Adelante Loan Acquisition Group LLC., lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-731-A Dusty Hane v. The Challenge Golf Group Limited doing business as The Challenge at Oak Forest also known as Oak Forest Country Club, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1296-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Steve L. Barnes, breach of contract, agreed judgment