Cases disposed from Jan. 23 through 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1714-B Mark Dolewebber et al. v. Christus Good Shephard Medical Center and Daryl Buckelew MD, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2022-1891-B Mortgage Assets Management LLC. v. Fred Barr and Brenda Barr, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2021-657-A Idaho Housing and Finance Association v. the unknown heirs at Law of Randy Carlson, et al., foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2021-1600-A Victory Dwayne Fail v. Kenco Group Inc. and Debra Jean Floyd, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1312-A Mario Moreno v. Jacob Miles and Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2022-1571-A Christopher Heath Dorgan v. B&D Flowback LLC., breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-1397-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Anna S. Ray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
022360-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joshua Henry Anderson Sr. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022388-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. LaTonya Polk, tax, default judgment
022444-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Herman Tyeskie et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022514-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wendy Wilborn, tax, default judgment
022541-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Tsunami MB LLC., tax, default judgment
022557-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Terri L. Harris et al., tax, default judgment