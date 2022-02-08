Cases disposed from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1471-B Salvador Jimenez v. Billy Joe Gates Jr. and Aglyn Number Four LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2018-B Discover Bank v. Aditya Etikala, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-89-B J. James Vanderpoel v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, agreed judgment
2019-1443-A Paul Haney and Christin Haney v. Devontrey James Thomas McCoy, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2005-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Deidra Keels, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2119-A 3919 Gilmer Road LLC v. Mascot Pizza LLC doing business as Panther Pizza and Jackie Young, lease agreement, default judgment
2418-H State of Texas v. Russell Anthony Criss, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2018-518-CCL2 Ella Lester Tatum v. Bergt Enterprises Inc. and Jerry Allen Bergt, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-953-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Marshnick Fuller, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1491-CCL2 Paul D. Browning v. Stephanie Guadalupe Grimaldo Arriaga, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2260-CCL2 Inger Hall v. Herman Tyeskie and Law Office of Myla G. Mayberry PC, damages, other disposition
2021-275-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Carlos D. Galaviz, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1297-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions LLC v. Kristina L. Barefield, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1947-CCL2 Central Mutual Insurance Company/Nancy King v. Carmila Bryson also known as Camila Bryson, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-2090-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Patricia A. Savony, breach of contract, agreed judgment