Cases disposed from Jan. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1727-B Black River Oilfield Services, LLC. v. Brandon Halcumb, Lanny Avery, Double A Enterprises, LLC., Iron Hawk Oilfield Services, LLC. and Halcumb, LLC., other civil, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-1935-B OneMain Financial Group, LLC. v. Dana Velez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1477-B Titus Group, Inc. v. Tri-W Global, Inc., breach of contract, change of venue
2020-1684-B Investment Retrievers, Inc. v. Shanna L Campbell, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-2320-B Bank of America, N.A. v. Heath Hayley, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-542-A Pallida, LLC., successor in interest of Pharia, LLC., v. Opal F. Brown, writ of garnishment, final judgment after nonjury trial
2020-622-A Lana Bush and Gabriel Bush, et al. v. Willie Bush and Paulette Bush, damages, final judgment after nonjury trial
2020-2171-A Discover Bank v. Francis John Scahill, Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-133-A Steven Adams v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after nonjury trial
2322-H State of Texas v. Quentin Lee Pair, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after nonjury trial
2017-1999-CCL2 Blacor Properties, LLC. v. Shale Flow Specialties, LLC., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1215-CCL2 Velocity Investments LLC., as assignee of OneMain Financial Group, LLC. v. Dessie Walton II, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-743-CCL2 Saeed A. Pruitt v. Clarence S. Hollins Jr., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2098-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Devin J. Heard, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2143-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC. v. Community Bank, writ of garnishment, agreed judgment
2020-2170-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brian C. Shannon, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2178-CCL2 Katrina Neal, et al. v. Lloyd Tiller, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after nonjury trial
021662-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jose Luis Pina, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff