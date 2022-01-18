Cases disposed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-954-A U.S. Bank National Association et al. v. Raymond Woolen et al., suit on note, other disposition
2020-1791-A Jacoby Hodge and Kena Williams v. Alejandro Zavaleta, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1727-A McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota Supply Inc. v. Stebbins Five Companies Ltd. et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1989-A Peltier Longview Inc. v. E-Dealer Direct LLC et al., breach of contract, default judgment