Cases disposed from Jan. 23 through 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1714-B Mark Dolewebber et al. v. Christus Good Shephard Medical Center and Daryl Buckelew MD, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2021-1872-B Manuel Lopez v. Jeffery Smith, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1348-B Santander Consumer USA Inc. doing business as Chrysler Capital v. Antonio Strange and Kings Corner Auto Sales & Service Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-825-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Anthony Dewayne Jones and Melissa Carol Jones, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-702-A Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Defrey Jackson, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1919-A Darryl Gilliam et al. v. Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center and Dr. Benjamen Mecham, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2127-CCL2 Christopher A. Starling and Deontia K. Starling v. Troy Glenn Jackson and Judi's Carrier Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-944-CCL2 Linda Cross et al. v. Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview formerly known as Longview Baptist Temple doing business as Noah's Ark Learning Center at Alpine, damages, agreed judgment
2020-2277-CCL2 Lashreenda Fields v. AP Equipment & Rentals Inc. et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1544-CCL2 Stephen Kyle Skinner and Bailey Kyle Skinner v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1820-CCL2 Author James Manning Jr. v. the Longview Social Security Office, other civil, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-2048-CCL2 Pieter Rossouw v. Leatha Brandt, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1284-CCL2 Jessica Mahfood et al. v. Dillard's Inc. and Dulce Silba, damages, agreed judgment
2022-2034-CCL2 Patrick Hill v. Joshua Henry Anderson, petition of receiver, case dismissed by plaintiff
18407-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Elizabeth Ward York, tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff