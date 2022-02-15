Cases disposed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1775-B John C. Campbell M.D. v. Medical Imaging Consultants LLP, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-982-B Anchor Safety Inc. v. Matthew Pierce and Tyler Fire Extinguisher Company Inc., wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1186-B Osiel Sanchez v. Michala Henry, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-252-A Nadia K. McCown v. Kyle Kealkaumana Russell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2009-A Ashton McGee and Brandy Gonzales v. Flextek Resources LLC et al., discrimination, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1220-A Discover Bank v. Donald J. Bryant, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1775-A Gowan Seed Company v. Oscar Still doing business as Still Farms, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2045-A LVNV Funding LLC v. Keith Hayes, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2153-A Discover Bank v. Sheril Brown, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-114-A Mobile Data Technologies LTD v. Valor Energy Services, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1068-CCL2 Jennifer Sheppard v. Miyai Armstrong, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1265-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Jose Sarmiento, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1580-CCL2 Eddie Alexander v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2076-CCL2 Barbara Baucum et al. v. Daniel Pierce III, suit to remove cloud from title, agreed judgment
2022-115-CCL2 Kimberly Sabra Nix v. Kirsten Davis, other civil, all other dispositions
021633-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. William M. Blair III et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff