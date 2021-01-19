Cases disposed from Jan. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1331-B Speed Leasing Company, LLC, as servicer for SLC Trust v. Becky Abbott Malone and Wesley Adam McAlister, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1450-B OneMain Financial Group, LLC, et al. v. Brittany P. Allen, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1874-B Trudi Cohn, et al. v. Chad Anthony Seely and Government Employees Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1372-B Donald Gandy v. Gregg County, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2453-A Lawrence Henderson Jr. v. Hugo Angel Marroquin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1934-A OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Samatha Morrow, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1972-A OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Eddie Palmer, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2362-A Deric W. Boring v. Lissette Perez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-552-A TD Auto Finance LLC., formerly known as Chrysler v. Alejandro Amaro, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1596-A Timothy Lehmann and Sarah Lehmann, et al. v. Brandon Rogers, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-1983-A Claudio Solorzano v. Gregory Thomas and Arthur Lena Thomas, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-2157-A Discover Bank v. Teresa A. Turner, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2339-A Dorothy Danvers v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2016-2201-CCL2 Rebecca Walker Hunt v. Trace E. Wendell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1509-CCL2-A Serena Coleman v. Geico County Mutual Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1038-CCL2 AutoVest LLC of First Investors Financial v. Horace Woods, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1744-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC. formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Nanny S. Blaauw, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1854-CCL2 Diana Gamel v. Justin Allen Hammontree, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-211-CCL2 Zaineion Mitchell v. Max Ryan Townsend, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-417-CCL2 Unifund CCR, LLC. v. Eddie D. Evans, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-418-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Keith Hayes, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-644-CCL2 Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Henry Cooper, individually and as heir of Goldie Cooper, suit on note, agreed judgment
2020-649-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. David Steelman, suit on account, default judgment
2020-1020-CCL2 State of Texas v. Orion Leonadis Barber, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2020-1117-CCL2 Newrez LLC. formerly known as New Penn Financial, LLC., doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. David L. Fyffe and Donna K. Fyffe, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1298-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. James A. Novell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1512-CCL2 Newrez LLC formerly known as New Penn Financial, LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Larry W. Francis, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1653-CCL2 Southside Bank v. Kevin D. Oden, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2012-CCL2 Philip Green and Jennifer Ashley Green v. McCoy Corporation doing business as McCoy’s Building Supply, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2026-CCL2 Barbara Woods v. James Brooks, suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2054-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Sabrina Jones, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2066-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jason Bryan Cooks, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-2205-CCL2 Peachtree Settlement Funding, LLC. v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
19939-CCL2 Gregg County, City of White Oak and Kilgore College v. Exzena Oil Corp., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021758-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Michael Marjason, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021826-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Thomas Lee Loyd, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021984-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Linda Lanea Cope, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021985-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Lone Star Speedway LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021986-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald Rodriguez, individually and doing business as Tyler St. Bistro, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022036-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Tonie Marie Hounsel, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022043-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Camelia Pace, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff