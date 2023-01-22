Cases disposed from Jan. 8 through 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1242-A Thomas Lee Hearrell v. Hillary Kathryn Kiser, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2022-1392-A Walgreen Co. et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1483-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC. et al. v. Teel Hospitality Services Inc. doing business as Jimmy John's Store No. 1720 and George Teel, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1616-A Newrez LLC. doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Eudosio R. Campzano, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-35-A Erica Murray v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2021-1656-CCL2 Joshua Jay Dougherty v. Kiley Rachel Shaffer, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1573-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Laura J. Deleon, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1639-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Laroisha L. Wells, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1839-CCL2 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Lossia B. Ingram, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
022195-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sarah Gillette et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff