Cases disposed from Jan. 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1142-B Edward Dyle v. Chanponleu C. Buettner, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2160-B OneMain Financial of America Inc. v. Rashard D. Horne, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-84-B William D. Farrar PLLC and TJR Energy Inc. v. Estate of Aubrey U. Becker, Bryn Erin Chamberlain, David L. Wolf Revocable Trust, Frederick Earle Rowe Jr., Gail Rutland Crane, Robert E. Rain Jr. trustee, Thomas H. Urmston and Angela Rose Wolf, suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-309-B Justin L. Dennis and Jededia L. Dennis v. Amanda Danielle Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1013-B Bridget Booty v. Uvaldo Maldonado Jasso, Jesus Benitez individually and Jesus Benitez Roofing LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1520-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anthony Griffith Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-2387-A Midland Funding LLC v. Heather Fitch, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2304-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Colleen L. Molett, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1896-A Discover Bank v. Damesia D. Starling, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-23-A Jaime Montano v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2019-1680-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Eric Matthews and Thomas Snoddy, doing business as Bad Boy Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, default judgment
020592-CCL2 Gregg County, Sabine ISD, Kilgore College, Kilgore ISD, city of Kilgore v. Emory D. Pepper Jr., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021514-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Brutchin LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021763-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jon A. King, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021794-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Myra James Bush, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021824-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Barbara Ann Jones McKenzie, also known as Barbara Jones, also known as Barbara McKenzie, also known as Barbara Deak, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff