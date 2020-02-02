Cases disposed from Jan. 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2181-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Mack Finkley, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1342-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Brian Newsome, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1440-B LaMarcus Henderson v. Efrain Martinez Valdez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2059-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Randy Ritter, suit on account, default judgment
2018-513-A Gratty LLC v. Reginald S. Roark, individually and doing business as Texas Brokers, declaratory judgment, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1742-CCL2 Pine Villa Properties LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff