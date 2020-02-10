Cases disposed from Jan. 27 to 31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1861-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Molly Brown, also known as Molly Ann Meredity, also known as Molly Ann Meredity Brown, also known as Molly A. Brown, also known as Molly M. Brown, also known as Molly Meredity Brown, also known as Molly Ann Brown, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2071-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric Conner, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2159-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Ambrocio Torres, suit on account, agreed judgment
2019-11-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rickey Sutherland and Rebecca A. Sutherland, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-668-A Danica Reece v. Matthew Blake Woodard, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1590-A Jasmine Taylor v. Sonya Smith, as next friend of a minor, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-202-A Whitney Renee Plasterer v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after nonjury trial
2017-1155-CCL2 Rickey Morris v. Shawell Enterprises Inc. and Steve Shaw, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1113-CCL2 Jennifer Dorsey v. Copeland Group USA Inc., doing business as Copeland Insurance Co., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1802-CCL2 Sharion Clark v. Zoe Andrae Crayton and Linda Crayton, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1892-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Gerardo Mercado and Maria Rivera, breach of contract, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-96-CCL2 Fidelity Bank v. Ryan L. Alford, also known as Ryan Lance Alford, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-398-CCL2 Adrian Miles, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Susan Cantrell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-413-CCL2 State of Texas v. $3,900 U.S. currency, suit for seizure & intention to forfeit, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-437-CCL2 Joyce New v. Frank Worth Jackson and Integon Indemnity Corp., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-566-CCL2 Ralph Anthony Benavides v. Jorge Luis Older Guzman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-778-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Brenda S. Forson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1603-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Teresa Castillo and Dan Castillo, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1702-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Frank Colbert and Louise Colbert, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1816-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, assignee of SoFi Lending Corp. v. Christopher Benefield, breach of contract, default judgment
021772-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John A. Gamel, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021879-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Red Pepper Properties LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021892-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Billy Wayne Harris, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff