Cases disposed from Jan. 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-687-B Rhonda Johnson v. Samuel Cheshire, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment on jury verdict
2018-2012-B Karen Williams v. Katie Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-216-A Citibank NA v. Jason H. Greene, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-2150-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rachel Eason and Jacob Eason, suit on account, default judgment
2218-H State of Texas v. Michael James White, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-913-CCL2 Chelsea Horton v. Timothy Ray Williams II, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1665-CCL2 Vikki Shipp v. Prayuj Shakya, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1836-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ricardo Martinez, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-2126-CCL2 Aaron Jay Archie and Jeremy Lee Hernandez v. D-S-B Properties LLC and Brian P. Hancock, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-5-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Merlin Cook, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-10-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Crystal Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-92-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. William M. Blair III, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-975-CCL2 U.S. Bank Trust NA, as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust v. Richard Milford and Darren Milford, suit to remove cloud from title, default judgment
2019-1452-CCL2 Tyrone Ephraim v. Amy Jo Hurley, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1543-CCL2 State of Texas v. $947 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-1646-CCL2 Hochheim Prairie Insurance v. Kaylen Marie Gilmore, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-1862-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Finance v. Bruce H. Lau, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1949-CCL2 NRZ Pass-Through Trust II v. Felicia Venters, concerning 707 E. Aurel Ave., Longview, TX 75602, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2056-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Carlos Venegas, suit on account, default judgment
2019-2057-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sonia Loyola, suit on account, default judgment
2019-2112-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Chris McPherson, suit on note, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2134-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Melissa A. Kutch, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2153-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Mary Burson and Allen Burson, suit on account, default judgment
2019-2200-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. George A. Teel, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2271-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Charles M. Gore Sr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2344-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Sheila Fussell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021352-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Keith Arthur Cannon, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff