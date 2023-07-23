Cases disposed from July 10-14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-522-B ABC Supply Inc. v. Christopher James Dowell, Javier Ochoa and Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2023-1120-A Department of Public Safety v. Sherrean Thomas, occupational license, final judgment after a non-jury trial
2020-1293-CCL2 Brian Mims v. the estate of Carol Marjean Dowell, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1281-CCL2 Jason Lyle Bass et al. v. Logan Tyler Green, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-154-CCL2 Ronald Adamson v. Bobby Daniel, Joseph Owen, Cristal Denise Johnson and Longview TYT LLC. doing business as Toyota of Longview, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1215-CCL2 Mark Sherrow and Beatriz Sherrow v. HGF Loan Series 2019-01 LP. et al., injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1358-CCL2 Richard Cornell v. Billy Webb, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1532-CCL2 Sierra Sargent v. Martin Jaime Cardona Solis, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1765-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. GGJ Construction LLC., George G. White and Kyle J. Ehle, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2004-CCL2 Carolyn Bates v. Journey Kimberley-Johnae Greene and Marvin Bonner, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2023-62-CCL2 Marcus Pellum v. Oceans Healthcare LLC. et al., wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-467-CCL2 Whitney Harris v. Carmen Boggus, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021991-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Raid K. Bradford et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022232-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kenneth Ray Craver Jr. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022247-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Emma Lois Cameron, case dismissed by plaintiff
022534-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. Jorge Galindo, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022673-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. W&J Propane Properties LLC. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff