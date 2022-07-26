Cases disposed from July 10 through July 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2014-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ules Guice, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1990-A Tielani McCray v. Connie Graham and Charles Graham, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-829-A WFC Limited Partnership doing business as World Finance Corporation v. Amelia Joyce Arthur, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1664-A Jalpa Patolia et al. v. F&H Builders LLC et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-8-A Jamal Dewayne Bennett and Jernia Jordan v. Ennis James McCormick III and McCormick Transport LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1080-A Shellie Benson v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1187-CCL2 ACEA Enterprises LLC v. DMFH Enterprises LLC et al., breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1320-CCL2 Aysar Mohammad and Nuvia Lorena Rivera et al. v. Daniel Jandres and Ironclad Energy LLC, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1903-CCL2 Dexter Hale v. Ronald Warner, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-1044-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Delia Elaine Ruthven, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-926-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Angela Martinez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021667-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Emmanuel Lilly, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021673-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Celia Garcia, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021720-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Maria Isabel Reynaga, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021735-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Orangie B. Robinson Thompson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021788-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. June McDaniel, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021793-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Cynthia Gunter, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021842-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. J.O. Elder et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022008-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview, Spring Hill ISD v. Mark W. Coleman, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022013-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Terris Scott Bolden, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022030-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Hollowhite Properties LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022031-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Spring Creek Henderson LLC et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022076-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Roy Hollingsworth, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022091-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Patrick Bowles et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022102-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. A&L Stiles Family Limited Partnership, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022216-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Roy G. Downs, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022245-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Ogilvie Family LP, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022428-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Roderick L. Mitchell et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff