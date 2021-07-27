Cases disposed from July 12 to July 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1897-B Michelle Shaw, et al. v. Anthony Goodrich, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-429-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Vivian Hudgins, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-475-CCL2 Texas Workforce Commission v. John D. Leach, Leach Property Management and Jerry Leach, discrimination, case dismissed by plaintiff