Cases disposed from July 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2267-H State of Texas v. Broderick Thomas, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2146-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Richard Wacasey and Melissa Wacasey, suit on account, default judgment
2266-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1937-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, et al. v. Manuel Watts, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1052-CCL2 Todd James Angus v. M5 Inc., et al., breach of contract, all other dispositions
19632-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, city of Longview v. Mary Ward Williams, et al., tax, default judgment
020790-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Michael D. McCray, et al., tax, default judgment
021364-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, city of Easton, Gregg County Emergency Service district. No. 1 v. Roger Dean Clark, tax, default judgment
021448-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. James Patrick Flake, et al., tax, default judgment
021755-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Webb Miles, et al., tax, default judgment