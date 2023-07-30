Cases disposed from July 17-21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-147-B Carolyn Sessa v. Barbara Ratcliff, Churchill at Longview L.P. doing business as Churchill at Longview LCBH GP LLC. and Churchill Residential Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1170-B Mercedes Cheynice Thompson v. Stacey Hanson Nickerson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-251-B Longview Medical Center, L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Michael Hulen, suit on account, default judgment
2023-848-B American Express National Bank v. Pamela Ibeh, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-1147-B Michael Scott Thompson v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2021-563-A Wynde M. Miller v. Legacy Wal Street LLC. et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-478-A John Shepherd v. Office of the Criminal District Attorney for Gregg County and John Moore, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1293-CCL2 Brian Mims v. the estate of Carol Marjean Dowell, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-1719-CCL2 Steele Roofing and General Contracting LLC. v. Larry Long and Central Mutual Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2100-CCL2 Blanca Arenas et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1432-CCL2 Jaymie L. Bates v. Andrea Cabrerra, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2029-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kendra Woods and Stephen Woods Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2023-1067-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds et al. v. Ralph Wiggins, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
022451-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Brent Pelky et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022688-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Debbie Barnes et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022689-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Sara Boldware et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022690-CCL2 City of Kilgore, Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Howell Pope Hale et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions