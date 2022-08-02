Cases disposed from July 18 through July 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1003-B Citibank N.A. v. Sarah Vogelsang, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2163-B Citibank N.A. v. Jose P. Cordova, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2257-B Citizens Bank v. Weldon W. Davis, Sandra McNeese and Christopher Empie, suit on account, default judgment
2022-698-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Ashley Danielle Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-732-B Brett Allred and Laura Allred v. Air Cybernetics Inc. and Threshold GC L.P. doing business as Baylor Drive Apartments, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2469-H State of Texas v. Donald Godbey, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-588-CCL2 Richard Craig Hood v. Kevin Maurice Rucker and Change Auto Transport LLC v. Brian’s Tire & Repair Service LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021462-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. W&M Hutchinson Properties LLC et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022453-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lisa Lee Boring et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff