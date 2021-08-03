Cases disposed from July 19 to July 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2061-B Erica Pulido Rojas, et al. v. Geico County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2189-B Susan Earl, et al. v. Benchmark Industrial Services Inc., WaterBlastCo. Inc., WaterBlastCo. Properties LLC. and Phillip Rance Bennett, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2289-B Jessica Coleman, et al. v. Charles L. McNeal Jr., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-835-B Discover Bank v. Maria T. Chance, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-880-B Synchrony Bank v. Kathy Steelman, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1159-B Ex parte Raul Sanchez, occupational license, all other dispositions
2355-H State of Texas v. Ashley Gipson, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2366-H State of Texas v. William Lanius, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1005-A Devaron Lister v. Tim Ables Trucking Company LLC., et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1021-A TD Auto Finance LLC., formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Cory Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-331-CCL2 Dwaila Martin v. Allied Waste Services Inc., Jeremy Richard Parlett and RWS Texas Leasing Company LLC., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1228-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association, et al. v. Careen Henderson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1582-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Diana Smith, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2346-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Debra A. Swift, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-69-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Levi Kitchen also known as Levi D. Kitchen, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1002-CCL2 Trustmark National Bank v. Capital One, National Association and Emily Renee Lockridge, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1133-CCL2 Cintas Corporation v. Deli Management Inc. doing business as Jason’s Deli, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1142-CCL2 Lori Atkinson and Cornelius Harold, et al. v. Jimmie Harden, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1180-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jhustyn Martex Garrett, et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed by plaintiff
021236-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Deke’s Trucking Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021468-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Charlotte Howard, et al., tax, default judgment
021724-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Harold Tyrone Hoskins, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021976-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Justin Holt, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021989-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Jacquelyn J. Simpson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021994-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. J S Elder, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022263-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Rodney Arnold, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff