Cases disposed from July 2-8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2145-B Randy and Ginger Driver v. Connie Marie Cordaro, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-215-CCL2 Kevin Chumley v. Kodi Madison Robertson and Christopher D. Robertson, auto personal injury/damages, final judgments on jury verdict
2022-1091-CCL2 Author Manning Jr. v. The Longview Social Security Office, other civil, default judgment
2022-1770-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Michael B. Lewis, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-812-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Brenda J. Boggs, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2023-1126-CCL2 On Deck Capital Inc. v. Alliance Wholesale Tires LLC. and Thomas Brown, foreign judgment, all other dispositions