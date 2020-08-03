Cases disposed from July 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2063-B Lajune Peterson Primous, et al. v. Jeremy C. Mills, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-631-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Robert Johnson, suit on account, all other dispositions
2020-857-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Maria Guevera, suit on account, agreed judgment
2260-H State of Texas v. Shane Dispennett, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2269-H State of Texas v. Lederrion Negio Brooks, habeas corpus, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-2413-A Air Force Federal Credit Union v. Huey C. Blackmon Jr., breach of contract, all other dispositions
2020-366-A Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et al. v. Chevell Dixon, et al., in re: Route 2, Box 282 B, Longview, TX 75608, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-838-CCL2 Tammi Kelly, et al. v. Deborah Nicole Hollins, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2279-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC v. Loretta Goree, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-851-CL2 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. James Ely Fulton, breach of contract, default judgment
022029-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. J&A Fabrication LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff