Cases disposed from July 24-Aug. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1429-B Stephen Bisner v. Nissan North America Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1737-A Allison Keoun and Natalie Long v. Hien T. Nguyen doing business as Luxury Nails Spa and AAA Grand Lux Day Spa Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-941-A Discover Bank v. Sean M. Singleton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-1033-A Kevin Gardner v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions
2020-1570-CCL2 Chelsea McAlister v. Kaden Charles Rogers and Bradley Charles Rogers, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-473-CCL2 Root Insurance Company et al. v. Candelario Zamora Perez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-102-CCL2 Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC. v. Hoodwood Enterprises LLC. et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2023-570-CCL2 State of Texas v. Barbara G. Theres, Nika Barbara G. Crane et al., condemnation, case dismissed by plaintiff
022460-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dawn Kristina Dearion, tax, default judgment
022512-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Christopher Waters et al., tax, default judgment
022519-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Diogenes Lobo et al., tax, default judgment
022561-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Emily Morgan Malone, tax, default judgment
022588-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Robert Pierce, tax, default judgment
022623-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juan Gabino Vega, tax, default judgment
022631-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Bernice Skinner et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022640-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Matthew Latus et al., tax, default judgment
022646-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rebecca Sharyl Webb, tax, default judgment
2021-1311-B Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC. v. Robert A. Ray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1910-B Latasha Watkins v. Avelino Santillano, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-867-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Johnny C. Garrett, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-108-B Discover Bank v. Terry J. Fowler, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2255-CCL2 Rhonda Kay Hutchings v. Marisol Ontiveros Diaz, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-586-CCL2 Victor Sosa v. Robert M. Phelps II, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1754-CCL2 Yardley B. Kennedy v. Jasper C. Rowe et al., suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-344-CCL2 Heirs and assignees of JS and Frank Elder et al. v. Raymond Smith et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1744-CCL2 Neil Grant v. Wesley G. Markum and Markum Enterprises LLC. doing business as Flood Out, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, agreed judgment
2023-457-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Charity Barr, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-918-CCL2 Texas Iron & Steel LLC. v. Koenig Welding & Fabrication, agreement, default judgment
022068-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Audra Noel Eades et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff