Cases disposed from July 25 through July 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-499-B Harlin J. Schneck Jr. and Dollie M. Evans v. Kaitlynn M. Conway, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2464-H Ex parte v. Demetrius Armstrong, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2021-1590-A Michael Aaron Trimble, Carol Handy London and Tamia Chanell London et al. v. HGK Trucking LLC, Gleetline Inc., Fleetline Inc. doing business as Dart Transit Company and Habtom Gherbremariam Kahsay, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff