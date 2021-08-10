Cases disposed from July 26 to July 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-862-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. v. Michael C. Brown, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-512-B Ozark Rentals & Investments II LLC. v. Carmine Faye, breach of contract, default judgment
2353-H State of Texas v. Michael Alford, habeas corpus, case dismissed by plaintiff
2361-H State of Texas v. Timothy Brantley, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2021-920-A Smallwood Management Company LLC. v. Chris Preston and Preston Productions LLC., agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-42-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Vicki Fudge and Jerry Fudge, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1647-CCL2 Newrez LLC. doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Deloris Morris and Oras Morris, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-819-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Misty Meza, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1050-CCL2 State of Texas v. Johnny Ray Smith Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-1083-CCL2 Freedom Heavy Duty LLC. v. WRF Services Inc. doing business as Buteo Enterprises, breach of contract, default judgment
021373-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Adele Thompson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021641-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. S3S Properties LLC., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021678-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kyle McMurrey, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021682-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Harvey Caldwell Blackson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021718-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Harold Tyrone Hoskins, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021762-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Arcelious Lucas, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021765-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Michael Ford, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021983-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tommy Dorsey, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022001-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Felisa B. McMillian, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022012-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 1 v. Ronald E. Bennett, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022028-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Donald Earl Laster, tax, default judgment
022034-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Jacqualyn Roberson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff