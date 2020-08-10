Cases disposed from July 27 to 31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2327-B Adolphus Jerek Sheffield v. Brian Isac Ramirez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-414-B EnerBank USA v. Joe Lewis, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-553-B American Express National Bank v. John T. Harton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1045-B State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., et al., v. Willie Thompson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1473-A Sandra Bassham v. O’Reilly Automotive Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1502-A OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al. v. Brayden Bell, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2141-A Discover Bank v. Rick Courson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-61-A Hugh Avery Holt v. Sha Vontay Michelle Brown, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-659-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melinda Ammons, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-1013-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Christine R. Jackson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2270-H State of Texas v. Cortney Lynn Booth, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1088-CCL2 Deidra Lashel Dudley v. David Dwayne Roberts, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1182-CCL2 Janet Woods v. Buckner Retirement Services Inc., et al., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1470-CCL2 Americredit Financial Services Inc. v. High Hopes Inc., et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1204-CCL2 Trustmark National Bank v. East Texas Professional Credit Union, et al., writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
021465-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Alex A. Jones, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021616-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Justin Patin, et al., tax, all other dispositions
022033-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Johnny Lee Rhodes, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022137-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. TWS Service Corp., et al., tax, all other dispositions
022138-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. JT Thomas Transport, et al., tax, all other dispositions
022139-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charles L. Brantley, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022140-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald D. Rush, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022141-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Effie Clyde Cable, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022142-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Marshall Sanders, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022143-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Norma Lee Walger, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022144-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Peter Vargas, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022145-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Pontoon Paradise LLC, tax warrant, all other dispositions
022146-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Wheeler Family Holdings LLC, tax warrant, all other dispositions
022147-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Marvin and Eric’s Adventures LLC, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022148-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Richfield Reeves South Exploration Inc., et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions