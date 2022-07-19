Cases disposed from July 4 through July 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-664-A Southwest Stage Funding LLC doing business as Cascade Financial Services v. Daniel Homer and Samantha Homer, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-693-CCL2 Rosemarie Howell v. Patricia Ann Brown, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1433-CCL2 Virginia Cuthbert v. Ericka Marie McClain, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-27-CCL2 Johnathon Lanham and Brittany Lanham v. William Brady Plunkett, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1691-CCL2 Michael H. Keen v. Joy Global Longview Operations LLC and Phoenix Labor Group LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021379-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Sami N. K. Inc. et al., tax, agreed judgment
021617-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Simona Bush, tax final judgment after non-jury trial
022417-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. R.P. Jackson et al., agreed judgment